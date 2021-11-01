AFM 2021 Online – Day 1 News and Updates

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Busy first day at the American Film Market (AFM). Starting off with the 9:00 A.M. conferences, The Independent Film Ecosphere – Present & Future, along with the It’s More Fun Filming in the Philippines.

Being able to switch between live events made the early sessions informative and entertaining – it’s a good time for independent filmmakers and it’s equally good to try out filmmaking in the Philippines.

Form here the issue of financing films came to the forefront. Realistic and practical approaches were presented combined with how to get films distributed.

After the sessions, networking and extended Q & A’s with the various panelists were the order of the day at the AFM Networking Pavillion.

Interesting titles included: Film Finance Success: The Producer’s Perspective; Black Filmmakers At The Crossroads To Success; How to Win at Modern Distribution; and, Indie Opportunities During the Streaming Wars.

Tomorrow the AFM continues with offerings such as EUROPE! How to Co-Produce an Indie Film Between the US and Europe, and Changing the Narrative: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Film. Registration is now open. Check out attending the 2021 American Film Market Online here!

