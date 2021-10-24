The Twenty-Second Annual Ojai Film Festival Expands Its Reach to the World of YouTube.

Posted by Larry Gleeson

The Twenty-Second Annual Ojai Film Festival expands its reach from independent films to the world of YouTube. A panel discussing and exploring the free-flowing creativity of the worldwide YouTube phenomenon takes place on Friday, November 5 at 7 p.m.. The premiere recipient of the Outstanding YouTube Filmmaker Award will accept the honor at the Festival’s Awards Brunch on Sunday, November 7 at 11 a.m..

John Branagan, Festival Board Member and filmmaker, spearheaded the development of this award. Branagan sports over 200 films and television shows on his resume and continues to work as a stuntman/stunt coordinator. Some of his latest credits include the feature film “Searching,” starring Jon Chu, the ninth season of the FX show “American Horror Stories,” and a miniseries for Hulu titled “Pam & Tommy.”

“These filmmakers not only supply their YouTube channel with compelling content,” Branagan said. “They shoot, edit and do the post work from remote locations under not so ideal conditions.”

Criteria for the award involves presentation of real stories documenting life, travel and adventures highlighted by challenging settings. Trials faced while shooting also add to consideration. The winning filmmaker must exhibit professionally produced video, sound, and post-production.

Branagan recently announced the five finalists for the 2021 Outstanding YouTube Filmmaker Award:

The 2021 award focuses on the world of motorcycle adventure and travel. Festival President Jon Lambert said, “Ojai is one of the top ‘go to’ destinations for motorcyclists in California so this focus is a ‘natural.’”

Tickets are on sale and available here!

(Source: Ojai Film Festival News)

Like this: Like Loading...