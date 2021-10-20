Posted by Larry Gleeson

Meet the AFI FEST 2021 Indie Contenders Roundtable

This year’s Indie Contenders Roundtable for the AFI FEST film festival will feature Caitriona Balfe (BELFAST), Nicolas Cage (PIG), Colman Domingo (ZOLA), Ann Dowd (MASS), Dakota Johnson (THE LOST DAUGHTER) and Simon Rex (RED ROCKET).

The popular annual event highlights acclaimed actors from some of this year’s most outstanding independent films and is an unfiltered conversation about the challenges and rewards of indie filmmaking.

The free event will take place on Nov. 13 at 1:00 p.m. on AFI FEST’s virtual platform. Festival-goers from around the country can reserve their virtual ticket to the event starting on Oct. 20 on FEST.AFI.com.

The panel will be presented by The Hollywood Reporter and hosted by columnist Scott Feinberg.

Earlier this week, the full lineup for AFI FST 2021 – 115 titles from 50 countries – was announced and can be viewed here. Passes and tickets for in-person and virtual screenings are now available at FEST.AFI.com.

With health and safety being top priority, AFI FEST 2021 will require all festival-goers who attend in-person events and/or screenings to be fully vaccinated.

AFI members receive exclusive discounts and benefits to the film festival. To become an AFI member, visit AFI.com/join/.

