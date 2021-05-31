Welcome to Mountainfilm 2021 Online

Posted by Larry Gleeson

May 31 – June 6, 2021

Mountainfilm online kicked off this morning at 9 A.M. MST. Suzan Beraza provided a warm welcome to the 43rd year of Mountainfilm.

Films, speakers, and panels, are available via individual tickets and festival pass at mountainfilm.org.

To experience Mountainfilm Online, all you really need is a pass and an adventurous heart. And, I speak with the voice of experience after attending last year for the first time.

However, to help you have the best experience possible check out this guide: How to Mountainfilm Online. You’ll be glad you did!

I’ll be posting regularly here as well as on my social media accounts with Facebook and twitter (@hollywoodglee). Stay tuned….

I look forward to seeing you at the movies!

