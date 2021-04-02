Posted by larry Gleeson

Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, the MADE FOR LOVE comedy series is a darkly absurd, somewhat dystopian, and cynically poignant story of love and divorce following Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling, Orwellianesque tech billionaire.

In a nutshell, Hazel discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, Byron’s able to watch Hazel’s every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane.

Milioti is a compelling screen presence force as Hazel and comes across as a female embodiment of a mega superstar Tom Cruise.

In addition to Cristin Milioti, Made for Love starts Billy Magnussen as Byron Gogol, the controlling tech billionaire. husband. Other actors include Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera, Caleb Foote, and Ray Romano.

The series is executive produced by Christina Lee, Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin, and SJ Clarkson. Christina Lee is the showrunner and Paramount Television Studios is the studio. Stephanie Laing directed the pilot and is a Co-EP. The season was directed by Laing and Alethea Jones.

Made for Love premiered on HBOMax on April 1st, with episodes 1-3. Episodes 4-6 of the Max Original are set to debut on April 8th, and the season concludes with two episodes scheduled to drop on April 15th.

Excellent writing, strong narrative, well-executed comedic timing, the high-tech futuristic setting, and the highly compelling work of Milioti make Made for Love the HollywoodGlee Critics Choice for this week’s episodic viewing!

