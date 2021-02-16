THE SHOW MUST GO ON! SBIFF Spins With Imagination

Posted by Larry Gleeson

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) announced plans for an elaborate build-out of two beachside drive-in theatres for the 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival presented by UGG®, occurring March 31 – April 10, 2021. The drive-in theatres will be presented by Toyota Mirai and be hosted at Santa Barbara City College. They will include 80+ film screenings, all offered for FREE. RSVPing prior to arriving will be required. KEYT broke the story yesterday.

In addition to the drive-ins, SBIFF will offer a full-scale, ticketed virtual component, which will include online film screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels and celebrity tributes. To date, announced tribute honorees include Bill Murray, Sacha Baron Cohen, Amanda Seyfried, Riz Ahmed, Maria Bakalova, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Andra Day, Sidney Flanigan, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Zendaya, and Delroy Lindo. The tributes and industry panels will be aired live, over the festival’s virtual platform.

SBIFF programming received a record number of film submissions this year and has assembled a line-up that includes over 100 films, many of them World and US premieres. The film lineup and schedule will be announced in early March.

Passes for the 2021 Festival are now on sale, as are tickets for the celebrity tributes.

In addition, Barbara Boros has designed the SBIFF poster each year for 18 years, this year highlighting Santa Barbara’s Alice Keck Park.

(Sourced from SBIFF news release)

