The 27th Annual San Luis Obispo International Film Festival announces this year’s film lineup

The 2021 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival
Announces Film Lineup
(March 9-14)
Philippe Falardeau’s MY SALINGER YEAR is the Opening Night
selection and Brittany App’s WHERE THERE ONCE WAS WATER
will make its US Premiere on Closing Night.
Surf Nite returns to SLO Film Fest at the Drive-in
San Luis Obispo, CA (February 10, 2021) – The 27th Annual San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (March 9-14) announced this year’s film lineup including the Opening Night selection of Philippe Falardeau’s drama MY SALINGER YEAR, starring Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver, and the US premiere of local photographer Brittany App’s environmental documentary WHERE THERE ONCE WAS WATER on Closing Night. The festival will primarily be a virtual presentation, following the success of last year’s edition in the virtual space. However, SLO Film Fest’s signature Surf Nite event will be held at the Sunset Drive-in (255 Elks Lane), marking the first in-person event for the film festival since March 2019.
This year’s film lineup will feature 111 presentations, including 30 feature films (10 narrative, 20 documentary), 63 short films, and 18 music videos.
“Following last year’s whirlwind experience to shift our film festival to an online presentation seemingly overnight due to the onset of the pandemic, it’s a gift to know that the same dedication we put into selecting our films is matched by the SLO Film Fest audience’s anticipation to see them – virtually or in-person. But safety is still the priority, so while we will all go to the drive-in for Surf Nite, the rest of the time, we will once again be coming into our film faithful’s homes to deliver the best movies we could find,” said San Luis Obispo Film Festival Director Skye McLennan.
Falardeau’s MY SALINGER YEAR is toplined by one of the hottest young actresses (Margaret Qualley, ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD), and one of the most distinctively singular actresses, Sigourney Weaver in film today. It’s a tale of a young woman who takes a job working for an old-style literary agent whose chief client is J.D. Salinger. The struggling writer-to-be starts to discover her own voice as she begins personalizing the responses to his fan mail.
Brittany App’s WHERE THERE ONCE WAS WATER marks the photographer’s return to the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, where she could frequently be seen in years’ past catching the directors and stars on the red carpet. Now, she is the director making her feature film debut with a documentary about our personal relationship with water, an increasingly finite resource in need of fresh new approaches to conservation and perhaps even, appreciation for the role it plays in our lives.
THE ENDLESS SUMMER
SLO Film Fest’s one-of-a-kind surfing film event will be presented on Wednesday, March 10 at the Sunset Drive-In with a double feature of Brent Storm’s new WHITE RHINO and Bruce Brown’s all-time surfing classic THE ENDLESS SUMMER (1965). WHITE RHINO features the surfers and the photographers who followed them during three historic swells hitting the beaches of the South Pacific in 2011-12. Brown’s THE ENDLESS SUMMER, which follows two young surfers chasing the perfect wave, maybe the most iconic surfing documentary ever made. Surf Nite will also include the traditional appearance of some classic 60’s surfing autos to add to the atmosphere of what could be called the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” for the surfing film lover.
BLOOM, THE DOG WHO WOULDN’T BE QUIET, SIX MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT
Additional highlights among the narrative features include; Xuan Liu’s exquisite Chinese love story BLOOM told through a conversation a man has with his younger self; Ana Katz’s Argentinian drama THE DOG WHO WOULDN’T BE QUIET about a man dealing with life’s curve balls, makes its first post-Sundance stop at SLO Film Fest; frequent indie film presence Joshua Leonard steps behind the camera for the comedy FULLY REALIZED HUMANS which takes a look at a couple trying to exhaust their bucket list experiences before impending parenthood; Cassio Pereira dos Santos’ Brazilian drama VALENTINA follows a transgender teen trying to make a fresh start at a new school after having been bullied at the last one; and a Special Presentation of Andy Goddard’s SIX MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT. Starring Eddie Izzard and Judi Dench, the drama follows the conflict when a new teacher (Izzard) tries to raise the alarm after arriving at a posh finishing school that is training the daughters of Nazis to be ambassadors for the coming Third Reich.
AHEAD OF THE CURVE, BLEEDING AUDIO, MISSING IN BROOKS COUNTY
Documentaries are featured in the special presentations of Jen Rainin and Rivkah Beth Meadow’s AHEAD OF THE CURVE about the history of Curve Magazine, which became a lesbian cultural institution, and Judith Ehrlich’s THE BOYS WHO SAID NO! which explores the Selective Service System, the federal justice system, and the prosecution and trials of war resisters. Other highlights in a typically strong SLO Film Fest documentary lineup include; Aurélia Rouvier and Seamus Haley’s BANKSY: MOST WANTED which explores the elusive identity of the rogue street artist; Chelsea Christer’s award-winning BLEEDING AUDIO, which chronicles the rise and disbanding of 90s rock group The Matches; and Lisa Molomot and Jeff Bemiss’ MISSING IN BROOKS COUNTY, another award-winner, which looks at the tragic side of the immigration crisis, through the eyes of families of missing loved ones that have never been found.
The San Luis Obispo International Film festival will once again put local filmmakers on a pedestal via its always-popular Central Coast Showcase, encourage the filmmaking ambitions of elementary, middle school, and high school students with its Filmmakers of Tomorrow Showcase, and put an added emphasis of inclusion and diversity with the introduction of its Short Films, Big Stories: A Program of Diverse Voices section.
Passes are now on sale and information on the film festival can be found at https://slofilmfest.org.
The 2021 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival official selections:
Opening Night Selection
MY SALINGER YEAR
Director: Philippe Falardeau
Country: USA, Running Time: 101 min
In New York City’s late nineties, a young aspiring writer lands a day-job at J.D. Salinger’s literary agency. While her eccentric and old-fashioned boss tasks her to process Salinger’s voluminous fan mail, she struggles to find her own voice.
Closing Night Selection
WHERE THERE ONCE WAS WATER
Director: Brittany App
Country: USA, Running Time: 74 min
A story about water. A song for the sacred in all of us. A documentary centered on solutions. WHERE THERE ONCE WAS WATER takes a look at the driest of places – California and the Southwest USA – and the deepest of spaces – our inner worlds. It presents an invitation to change our perspective and heal our relationship with water … one watershed, one meal, one raindrop, at a time.
SURF NITE
WHITE RHINO
Director: Brent Storm
Country: USA, Running Time: 64 min
WHITE RHINO is a parallel story from the surfers and photographers who witnessed three historic swells that hit the shorelines of the South Pacific in 2011-2012. Photographer Brian Bielmann takes the audience on an edge of your seat adventure as we discover the stories behind some of his most iconic photos and what really transpired on those memorable days. WHITE RHINO features notable big wave riders Nathan Fletcher, Dave Wassel, Bruce Irons, Mark Healey, Kohl Christensen and Kalani Chapman.
THE ENDLESS SUMMER (1965)
Director: Bruce Brown
Country: USA, Running Time: 95 min
The crown jewel to ten years of Bruce Brown surfing documentaries. Brown follows two young surfers around the world in search of the perfect wave, and ends up finding quite a few in addition to some colorful local characters.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
AHEAD OF THE CURVE
Directors: Jen Rainin, Rivkah Beth Meadow
Country: US, Running Time: 95 min
From its start in 1990, Curve magazine was a visionary and unapologetic celebration of lesbian life from cover to cover. Facing the magazine’s possible demise in 2019, director Jen Rainin and Curve founder Franco Stevens explore questions of lesbian visibility, legacy, and current day issues through interviews with contemporary LGBTQIA+ tastemakers, “celesbians” including Melissa Etheridge, Jewelle Gomez, Denise Frohman, Kate Kendell, and Lea DeLaria, along with rich archival footage recounting the formation of a lesbian cultural institution.
THE BOYS WHO SAID NO!
Director: Judith Ehrlich
Country: USA, Running Time: 90 min
THE BOYS WHO SAID NO! explores the Selective Service System, the federal justice system, and the prosecution and trials of war resisters, showing news footage of anti-war demonstrations and The Resistance’s rising visibility, anti-draft meetings, and smuggled film of resisters serving time in Federal prison as well as the influence of Ghandian nonviolence and the Civil Rights Movement.
SIX MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT
Director: Andy Goddard
Countries: Canada/Ireland, Running Time: 99 min.
Eddie Izzard and Judi Dench star in this brand new film directed by Andy Goddard (Downtown Abbey). In the summer of 1939, influential families in Nazi Germany sent their daughters to a finishing school in an English seaside town, run by a strict but humane head mistress (Dench), to learn the language and be ambassadors for the future Nazi state. Eddie Izzard who also co-wrote and produced, plays a new teacher who tries to raise the alarm. But the authorities believe he is the problem. Jim Broadbent plays a supporting character in this fascinating story based on historical facts.
SNEAK PREVIEW SCREENING
ECHOES OF THE EMPIRE: BEYOND GENGHIS KHAN
Director: Robert H. Lieberman
Country: USA, Running Time: 73 min
Film director/novelist Robert H. Lieberman takes us into this vast country little known by many, creating a stunning cinematic view of Mongolia’s past and present. The film leads us through the remarkable evolution of Genghis Khan’s Mongol Empire—a realm that once encompassed all of Asia, the Middle East and Europe leading up to the doorsteps of Vienna.
NARRATIVE FEATURES
BLOOM
Director: Xuan Liu
Country: China, Running Time: 90 min
An amazing first film from Xuan Liu, BLOOM is a richly layered, poetic love story that takes place in late 1990s Beijing. Uniquely told through conversations between Mu Ke and his younger self, it weaves together memories, disillusions and hope. Gorgeous cinematography and superb acting help elevate this film into the realm of great art.
THE DOG WHO WOULDN’T BE QUIET
Director: Ana Katz
Country: Argentina, Running Time: 73 min
Straight from a World Premiere at Sundance, this charming film from Argentina follows Sebastian, a man in his thirties, who works a series of temporary jobs as he deals with life’s curve balls. He slowly transforms as he encounters love, loss and crisis.
FULLY REALIZED HUMANS
Director: Joshua Leonard
Country: USA, Running Time: 74 min
When parents-to-be Elliot and Jackie are confronted with the fear of pending parenthood, they decide to embark on a journey of self-discovery, crossing adventures off their bucket list while they still can. Dealing with the grandparents-to-be is all part of the fun in this hilarious portrait of parenthood in all its iterations.
MONKEY BEACH
Director: Loretta Todd
Country: Canada, Running Time: 104 min
Indigenous Canadian filmmaker Loretta Todd has done justice to Eden Robinson’s novel about a complex family story of love, loyalty and spiritual beliefs. Filmed on the coast of British Columbia in the Haisla Nation in Kitamaat, Lisa Hill returns from Vancouver to her family home after visions warn that her brother is in danger.
SISTERS: THE SUMMER WE FOUND OUR SUPERPOWERS
Directors: Silje Salomonsen, Arild Ostin Ommundsen
Country: Norway, Running Time: 78 min
Two sisters, ages 9 and 5, go on an exciting outdoor hike with their adventurous dad, but he suddenly has an accident and the girls are left to figure out what to do next. They take us on a childlike journey through the wilderness of Norway as they navigate their way to find help, discovering strength in sisterhood along the way.
SMALL TIME
Director: Niav Conty
Country: USA, Running Time: 104 min
SMALL TIME eloquently mixes the sweet innocence of young Emma growing up in rural Pennsylvania, with poverty, the opioid crisis and “the war on terror.” In a stand-out debut performance, Audrey Grace Marshal takes us on an empathetic and darkly humorous journey through family drama exasperated by addiction and trauma.
VALENTINA
Director: Cassio Pereira dos Santos
Country: Brazil, Running Time: 95 min
Valentina, 17, moves to rural Brazil with her mother to start fresh, after being bullied at her last high school. When enrolling with her new name, she faces an unexpected dilemma when the new school requires a second parental signature, exposing the real-life hardships that young trans people must endure as they embrace who they are.
DOCUMENTARY FEATURES
ALICE STREET
Director: Spencer I. Wilkinson
Country: USA, Running Time: 96 min
A powerful, colorful display of community and culture is showcased in this battle to preserve Oakland’s downtown from the onslaught of gentrification. A mural comes alive, dedicated to the diverse artists that intersect Alice Street. The community rallies to fight a condo that will obstruct the mural and transform the cultural landscape.
BANKSY: MOST WANTED
Directors: Aurélia Rouvier, Seamus Haley
Country: France, Running Time: 90 min
With Banksy, the prevailing question is not about his art, but something more basic — who is he? How can someone so provocative, and who stirs up so much emotion, manage to stay so hidden? BANKSY: MOST WANTED combines a journalistic approach and love of art in a true modern day whodunnit.
BLEEDING AUDIO
Director: Chelsea Christer
Country: USA, Running Time: 91 min
Told through the eyes of quirky, charming and humble bandmates Shawn, Jon, Matt and Justin, Chelsea Christer’s BLEEDING AUDIO is an intimate portrait detailing The Matches’ promising career, defeating break up, and inspiring reunion, as they reflect on what success truly means for musicians in today’s digital industry. A recent Slamdance 2021 pick!
THE BOOK MAKERS
Director: James Kennard
Country: USA, Running Time: 58 min
What should books become in the digital age now that they’re freed from the burden of fulfilling tasks like encyclopedias and the Yellow Pages? An eclectic group of people are dedicating their lives to answering that question. This film spins a tale of the enduring vitality of the book in a world where physical pages are being creatively reinvented.
LIKE A WOMAN
Director: Gail Mooney
Country: USA, Running Time: 52 min
A helicopter pilot. A Goodyear blimp pilot. All are women with moxie who are succeeding in male-dominated fields in this inspiring film that includes current and former female deans at Cal Poly. “There’s no such thing as a boy thing or a girl thing,” one woman says. “There’s the thing that speaks to you, and if it speaks to you, go out and do it.”
MEDICINE MAN: THE STAN BROCK STORY
Director: Paul Michael Angell
Country: UK, Running Time: 96 min
This is the incredible life story of Amazonian cowboy turned U.S. TV star, Stan Brock, who sacrificed everything to bring free healthcare to millions of people in need. It is a heart-warming tribute to the unifying power of volunteerism, and an exploration of a perennial outsider’s search for meaning through selflessness and deep compassion.
MISSING IN BROOKS COUNTY
Directors: Lisa Molomot, Jeff Bemiss
Country: USA, Running Time: 90 min
This exceptional documentary takes us boldly into an American border town that has been caught in the middle of the daily life and death situation created by our current immigration system. We meet vigilante ranchers, humanitarian activists, Border Patrol and others locked in an endless battle of human rights and politics.
THE RACE TO ALASKA
Director: Zach Carver
Country: USA, Running Time: 127 min
Be Safe. Be Bold. Get Over Yourself — is the theme of this 750-mile boat race of a lifetime from Washington to Alaska. Whirlpools, deadly currents, bears and much more test these intrepid mariners to their very limit. The only rule — no engines. The rest is up to the imagination, from state-of-the-art custom craft to a makeshift paddle board.
ROAD TO VRINDAVAN
Director: Ravinol Chambers
Country: UK, Running Time: 84 min
On a life-changing journey across India, culture and progress collide as a former Krishna monk re-examines traditional gender roles and the barriers girls face in escaping child marriage and rape. With the obvious need to educate girls, there is the cultural challenge: Will education bring them true equality or transform them into caged butterflies?
VAS-Y-COUPE! (WINE CRUSH)
Director: Laura Naylor
Country: USA/France, Running Time: 92 min
A loyal crew of laborers travels from northern France each year to harvest grapes at a small family-owned vineyard. We are privy to the gritty underbelly to the charmed romantic life of the Champagne region. Despite stunning scenery, endless champagne and great food, this is a story of relationships between owners, workers and family.
VINYL NATION
Directors: Christopher Boone, Kevin Smokler
Country: USA, Running Time: 90 min
“Everything old is new again!” perfectly sums up the fascinating history of the vinyl record that seemingly vanished into relative obscurity in the 1980s, but is now one of the hottest trends again worldwide. But there’s just something about spinning vinyl, and VINYL NATION does an entertaining deep dive into what that something might be.
MOVIES FOR THE HEART AND MIND
Sponsored by The Coastal Awakening / Shanbrom Family Foundation
THE FALCONER
Director: Annie Kaempfer
Country: USA, Running Time: 75 min
This is an intimate portrait of master falconer Rodney Stotts on his mission to build a bird sanctuary and provide access to nature for his stressed community. By weaving Rodney’s present-day mission with the story of his past, both deeply rooted in issues of social and environmental injustice, the film reminds us that nature heals.
INVITATION TO THE DANCE
Director: Sarah Shoemaker
Country: USA, Running Time: 38 min
Dance teacher Lena Forster introduces us to her adult special-needs ballet class in Greenville, SC where we follow five charming students through a year of dance and life. We get a sensitive and very touching glimpse of a community frequently overlooked, listen to voices frequently unheard and witness the joy of dancing and the arts as it impacts the dancers’ lives.
A SHOT THROUGH THE WALL
Director: Aimee Long
Country: USA, Running Time: 88 min
After accidentally killing an unarmed Black man when his gun fires off through an apartment wall, a young Chinese American cop deals with his guilt and begins to unravel as he navigates the charged and complicated worlds of media, justice and racial politics in modern-day New York. The film, drawn from an actual event in Brooklyn, explores systemic racism.
SHORT FILMS, BIG STORIES: A PROGRAM OF DIVERSE VOICES
A CONCERTO IS A CONVERSATION
Directors: Kris Bowers, Ben Proudfoot
Country: USA, Running Time: 13 min
IN THEIR FLIGHT
Directors: Orion Rose Kelly, Pedro Cota
Country: USA/Brazil, Running Time: 23 min
IN WHITE PLACES.
Director: Keith Powell
Countries: USA, Running Time: 10 min
PHONY
Director: Jess de la Merced
Country: USA, Running Time: 8 min
THIS IS THE WAY WE RISE
Director: Ciara Lacy
Country: USA, Running Time: 12 min
NARRATIVE SHORTS
A PIECE OF CAKE
Director: The Bragg Brothers
Country: USA, Running Time: 12 min
ALA KACHUU (TAKE AND RUN)
Director: Maria Brendle
Country: Switzerland, Running Time: 38 min
THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF AWESOME
Director: Allison Brownmoore
Country: UK, Running Time: 6 min
COFFEE WITH EXES
Director: Brett A. Hart
Country: USA, Running Time: 10 min
THE DELIVERY
Director: Dogus Ozokutan
Country: Cyprus, Running Time: 12 min
DISTANCE
Director: Shin Sonoda
Country: Japan, Running Time: 22 min
EL REGALO (THE GIFT)
Directors: Sheila and Kenneth Vatan-Woodall
Country: USA, Running Time: 8 min
EXIT PACKAGE
Director: John Gray
Country: USA, Running Time: 13 min
GUM
Director: Jacob Reed
Country: USA, Running Time: 9 min
HANDSCAPE
Director: Yiru Chen
Country: China, Running Time: 19 min
HONOR
Director: Lauren Noll
Country: USA, Running Time: 16 min
HOT DOG
Directors: Flore Burban, Logan Cameron, Nicholas Diaz, Chloe Raimondo, Hugues Valin
Country: France, Running Time: 5 min
KAPAEMAHU
Directors: Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer, Joe Wilson
Country: USA, Running Time: 8 min
MY HERO
Director: Logan Jackson
Country: USA, Running Time: 13 min
THE OTHER MORGAN
Director: Alison Rich
Country: USA, Running Time: 14 min
OVER MY DEAD BODY
Director: Meital Cohen Navarro
Country: USA, Running Time: 25 min
REBEL
Director: Pier-Phillipe Chevigny
Country: Canada, Running Time: 15 min
RENAIDANCE
Directors: Zhike Yang, Wenjie Wu, Han Chen Chang
Country: USA, Running Time: 4 min
THE SCAR
Director: George Simon
Country: USA, Running Time: 15 min
SOUS LA GLACE
Directors: Luce Grosjean, Ismail Berrahma, Flore Dupont, Laurie Estampes, Quentin Nory, Hugo Potin
Country: France, Running Time: 7 min
THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS
Director: Lisa Gold
Country: USA, Running Time: 4 min
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS
FULL PICTURE
Director: Jacob Reed
Country: USA, Running Time: 12 min
NOT JUST ANOTHER DAY
Director: Ricky Rhodes
Country: USA, Running Time: 14 min
THE KHE SAHN PEACE GARDEN
Director: Tihn Mahoney
Country: Vietnam, Running Time: 28 min
PANT HOOT
Director: Richard Reens
Country: USA, Running Time: 21 min
SHEPHERD’S SONG
Director: Abigail Fuller
Country: USA, Running Time: 18 min
VOICE ABOVE WATER
Director: Dana Frankoff
Country: USA, Running Time: 11 min
CENTRAL COAST FILMS
FIRESTORM ’77: THE TRUE STORY OF THE HONDA CANYON FIRE
Directors: Chris Hite, Dennis Ford
Country: USA, Running Time: 54 min
The true story of the terrible fire that occurred on Dec 20, 1977 at Vandenburg Air Force Base. Confused leadership led to a loss of four lives and many injuries.
38 MINUTES
Director: Paul Lacovara
Country: USA, Running Time: 17 min
BODEGA DE EDGAR
Director: Nick Cavalier
Country: USA, Running Time: 22 min
CALIFORNIA LANDSLIDE
Directors: Dana Richardson, Sarah Zentz
Country: USA, Running Time: 18 min
COLORS IN HARMONY
Director: Clemencia Macias
Country: USA, Running Time: 7 min
ENTWINED
Director: Dale Griffith Stamos
Country: USA, Running Time: 14 min
F*UCK YOU, SETH
Director: Barry Galperin
Country: USA, Running Time: 6 min
IRON MAN
Director: Curtis Francisco-Sarmiento Yap
Country: USA, Running Time: 4 min
ISOLATED DAYDREAMS
Director: Ryan Pavone
Country: USA, Running Time: 3 min
LIFT OFF
Director: Alyssa Toledo
Country: USA, Running Time: 13 min
THE PROMISE
Director: Carlos Plummer
Country: USA, Running Time: 3 min
RESTRICTIONS APPLY
Director: Justice Whitaker
Country: USA, Running Time: 18 min
SEANCE-ING
Director: Alix Angelis
Country: USA, Running Time: 9 min
STOKE CHASERS
Director: Jo Anna Edmison
Country: USA, Running Time: 10 min
TAKE TWO
Director: Curtis Francisco-Sarmiento Yap
Country: USA, Running Time: 12 min
MUSIC VIDEOS
CANES CREEK
Director: Michael Everett
Music: Mitchell Tenpenny
Country: USA, Running Time: 4 min
DAVID KORESH FAN CLUB
Director: Matthew Oates
Music: Nate Cole
Country: USA, Running Time: 2 min
FEEL YOUR LOVE
Director: Matt Jermstad
Music: True Zion
Country: USA, Running Time: 3 min
FLESH & BONE
Director: Ashley Rodbro
Music: The Robot Song by Joe Iconis
Country: USA, Running Time: 8 min
THE GREAT DIVIDE
Director: Paul Trillo
Music: The Shins
Country: USA, Running Time: 4 min
GREYHOUND
Director: Aidan Cheeatow
Music: Greenhouse
Country: Canada, Running Time: 4 min
GUN
Director: Nave Pinhas
Music: Lyri
Country: Israel, Running Time: 5 min
INSUFFERABLE
Director: Casey Wieber
Music: Heart to Heart
Country: USA, Running Time: 4 min
I AM SAMANTHA
Director: T Cooper
Music: Benjamin Scheuer
Country: USA, Running Time: 4 min
I DON’T NEED ANOTHER
Directors: Justin Lacy, J. Noel Sullivan
Music: Justin Lacy
Country: USA, Running Time: 5 min
THE LIGHT
Directors: Guillaume Heulard, Benoît Aubert
Music: L’An2000
Country: France, Running Time: 6 min
LOS BRAVOS
Director: Jonathan Shepard
Music: LPT
Country: USA, Running Time: 5 min
PARACHUTE
Director: Taisia Deeva
Music: Paul Kalkbrenner
Country: Germany, Running Time: 4 min
RED WATCH
Director: David Kennedy
Music/Spoken Word: Kyla Kennedy
Country: USA, Running Time: 4 min
TV
Director: rubberband.
Music: Lewis del Mar
Country: USA, Running Time: 4 min
WE CAN’T BREATHE
Directors: Miranda Winters, Rocky Romano
Country: USA, Running Time: 9 min
THE WRONG LOVE
Director: Francesco Faralli
Music: Giacomo Rossetti
Country: Italy, Running Time: 4 min
YOU BRING CHAOS
Director: Oliver Blair
Music: Lowrie
Country: UK, Running Time: 4 min
FILMMAKERS OF TOMORROW SHOWCASE
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
MOBILE FOLKTALES
Directors: Beichen Elementary School Film and Animation Creation Club
Country: Taiwan, Running Time: 10 min
MIDDLE SCHOOL
SYSTEM ERROR – ANIMATED
Director: Piotr Kazmierczak
Country: Poland, Running Time: 4 min
HIGH SCHOOL
ASCETIC
Director: Gopal Bala
Country: USA, Running Time: 7 min
AMPLITUDE OF THOUGHTS
Director: Phoebe Mitchem
Country: USA, Running Time: 8 min
BRAIN DEAD
Director: Ian Hammons
Country: USA, Running Time: 5 min
DISMAL AND HIMSELF
Director: Zach Larche
Country: USA, Running Time: 7 min
HOLOGRAPHIC DREAMS
Director: Satvik Shankar
Country: USA, Running Time: 4 min
I WISH MY EDUCATION TAUGHT ME
Directors: Bay Cat Academy
Country: USA, Running Time: 4 min
KALAOPSIA
Director: Sage Somma
Country: USA, Running Time: 3 min
LA REVERIE
Director: Ian McKay
Country: USA, Running Time: 2 min
LAST STOP
Director: Jacob Pincus
Country: USA, Running Time: 10 min
MUSIC FOR THE END OF THE WORLD
Director: Emmanuel Li
Country: UK, Running Time: 6 min
OFFISH
Director: Emma Nebeker
Country: USA, Running Time: 5 min
ONE MINUTE TO MIDNIGHT
Director: James Brammer
Country: USA, Running Time: 7 min
SMILE, YOU’RE ON CAMERA
Director: Nat DiCicco
Country: USA, Running Time: 4 min
STRONGER THAN STEEL
Director: Jacob Pincus
Country: USA, Running Time: 7 min
WE ARE THE REVOLUTION
Director: Akash Dewan
Country: USA, Running Time: 4 min
ABOUT SAN LUIS OBISPO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Located half-way between Los Angeles and San Francisco, San Luis Obispo’s laid-back vibe and serene natural beauty is the perfect setting for this highly regarded annual film celebration. Filmmakers rave about the warmth and attentiveness that is so much a part of the SLO Film fest experience, as does the swelling tide of industry pros and film critics who are fast discovering the film festival’s thoughtful audiences and unique programming sensibility.