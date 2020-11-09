Tribune Pictures and The Exchange feature adaptation of ACROSS THE RIVER AND INTO THE TREES adds talent

Advertisements

Posted by Larry Gleeson

JOSH HUTCHERSON AND MORE JOIN LIEV SCHREIBER’S ACROSS THE RIVER AND INTO THE TREES

Venice, Italy/ Los Angeles, CA, November 9, 2020: Tribune Pictures and The Exchange announced today that feature movie adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s final novel and NY Times bestseller ACROSS THE RIVER AND INTO THE TREES just added award-winning actor Josh Hutcherson and award-winning Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore.

Propelled to stardom by the HUNGER GAMES franchise and the critically acclaimed independent film, THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT, Hutcherson currently stars in the Hulu TV series Future Man. Impacciatore wrote and starred recently in Italian box office success THERE IS NO PLACE LIKE HOME.

n pre-production in Venice, Italy, Hutcherson and Impacciatore are joining six-time Golden Globe nominee actor Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan, Spotlight, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), award-winning Italian breakthrough actress Matilda De Angelis (Susan Bier’s The Undoing), award-winning Italian Laura Morante (CHERRY ON THE CAKE, THE BALL) and Academy Award-nominated Italian actor Giancarlo Giannini (QUANTUM OF SOLACE).

Produced by Robert MacLean of Tribune Pictures, the adapted screenplay by BAFTA-award-winning screenwriter Peter Flannery is directed by award-winning Spanish director Paula Ortiz (THE BRIDE) with award-winning director of photography Javier Aguirresarobe (BLUE JASMINE, VICKY CRISTINA BARCELONA, THOR RAGNAROK, THE ROAD).

The film is being produced in association with Jianmin LV and Spring Era Films. John Smallcombe and Ken Gord are also producing, William J. Immerman and Justin Raikes are Executive Producers. Andrea Biscaro is Italian Line Producer. Filomena Cusano is production counsel.

ACROSS THE RIVER AND INTO THE TREES is the story of Colonel Richard Cantwell, played by Schreiber, a semi-autobiographical character partially-based-on Hemingway’s friend Colonel Charles T. Lanham. Hemingway had his own relationship with Italian aristocrat, Adriana Ivancich. Cantwell is a complex and conflicted character, wounded and damaged both physically and mentally by the war, seeking inner peace, and trying to come to terms with his own mortality.

“Adding Josh to this internationally renowned cast is very exciting. His popularity and talent will help make this film even more valuable to our buyers,” said Brian O’Shea, The Exchange C.E.O.

Hutcherson is represented by The Beddingfield Company, The Gersh Agency and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, Impacciatore by Gianni Chiffi and Volver Consulenze Artistiche.

The Exchange’s Virtual AFM’20 line-up includes Liev Schreiber’s ACROSS THE RIVER AND INTO THE TREES, Noomi Rapace’s THE THICKET, Kumail Nanjiani’s THE INDEPENDENT, Trace Lysette’s MONICA, Zoe Saldana’s KEYHOLE GARDEN, Anna Faris’ SUMMER MADNESS, Sundance’20 SPREE, Tribeca’20 Drew Barrymore’s THE STAND-IN, completed movie GRINGA, Sundance’20 and Berlinale’20 documentary WELCOME TO CHECHNYA, documentaries WELCOME TO DALE and STREET GANG,

(Jazo PR press release provided by Laurent Boye)