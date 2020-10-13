AFI FEST 2020 PRESENTED BY AUDI ANNOUNCES SPONSORS AND CULTURAL PARTNERS

Advertisements

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Tickets and Passes to Screenings Available Online

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, October 13, 2020 — The American Film Institute (AFI) announced today the sponsors and cultural supporters for AFI FEST 2020 presented by Audi, which will take place online October 15-22. Visit FEST.AFI.com to view this year’s lineup.

Audi returns for the 17th year as the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of AFI FEST, allowing the festival to continue to put the spotlight on new voices and new stories, and highlighting Audi’s commitment to inclusivity amid global and industry-wide challenges. Audi welcomes guests to this year’s festival with the Opening Night World Premiere presentation of I’M YOUR WOMAN and is also sponsoring the festival’s Centerpiece event – a Drive-In screening of Academy Award® winner Regina King’s feature film directorial debut, ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI.

Audi is also investing in the future at the AFI Conservatory with its Audi Fellowship for Women program, which supports promising female directors with full-tuition scholarships. This year’s Audi Fellow Nicole Mejia will take over AFI’s Instagram account to host the Audi DriveProgress IG Live Series, where she’ll interview festival filmmakers and AFI Summit panelists about their latest work and perspectives on a variety of issues facing the entertainment community.

In addition, Audi is providing festival audiences with a viewing guide to all of the films directed by women screening at this year’s festival.

AT&T, returning as a Premium Sponsor, continues its commitment to all filmmakers at this year’s virtual festival and will be providing a platform for AFI FEST’s filmmakers to connect, share and celebrate each other’s work. AT&T is sponsoring two Special Presentations: REALLY LOVE and A SUITABLE BOY. In addition, AT&T is supporting the festival’s HOW TO FEST guide on the AFI FEST platform. HOW TO FEST Powered by AT&T will serve as a central hub for festival audiences to navigate the film festival and learn more about this year’s films and filmmakers with film highlights, filmmaker clips, and additional content.

AT&T is inviting AFI FEST filmmakers and industry insiders to a Virtual Equality Lounge – a series of conversations hosted by The Female Quotient. The series will explore the most pressing topics of today through an equality lens. Industry leaders and influencers will be joined by rising stars and diverse talent in film and television.

Apple Original Films returns as a Premium Sponsor of the festival for the second year.

Festival sponsors include Netflix and Amazon Studios.

Sustaining sponsors include ESPN Films, with director Bao Nguyen from the ESPN film BE WATER joining the DOC Roundtable and The National Endowment for the Arts supporting the Cinema’s Legacy section.

Festival underwriters, whose generous philanthropy supports the festival and the limitless power of the moving image, include Anne Dougherty and David Dobrikin, Mike Gonzalez, K Period Media, Joseph Kaufman and John Wendell and Mark Okun.

Los Angeles Times is the Primary Media Partner. Wall Street Journal, Meet the Press, Variety, Deadline and Entertainment Weekly are the Official Media Partners. LA Weekly, KCRW, The Wrap, LAist + KPCC, IndieWire, IDA and LA Confidential are the Affiliate Media Partners. The Hollywood Reporter is the Media Partner of the Indie Contenders Roundtable, Meet the Press is the Media Partner of THE REAGANS, WHIRLYBIRD and the Meet the Press Film Festival. Variety is the Media Partner of the AFI Conservatory Showcase.

This year’s cultural sponsors include the Farhang Foundation and SAGindie. The festival’s cultural partners include the Consulate General of Switzerland, the Consulate General of France, European Languages and Movies in America (ELMA), Istituto Italiano di Cultura (IIC), Luce Cinecittà and the Polish Film Institute.

AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

AFI FEST 2020 will take place online October 15-22, 2020, and will open with the World Premiere of I’M YOUR WOMAN (DIR Julia Hart) and close with the World Premiere of MY PSYCHEDELIC LOVE STORY (DIR Errol Morris). The complete program includes 125 titles (55 features, 3 episodic, 33 shorts, 19 Meet the Press Film Festival at AFI FEST shorts and 15 AFI Conservatory Showcase shorts) of which 53% are directed by women, 39% are directed by BIPOC and 17% are directed by LBGTQ+. This year’s program represents 35 countries and includes 7 World Premieres. The total film breakdown by section is: Special Presentations (8), Centerpiece Drive-in (1), Tributes (4), World Cinema (16) New Auteurs (14), Documentary (15), Cinema’s Legacy (4), Short Films (33), Meet the Press Film Festival at AFI FEST (19) and AFI Conservatory Showcase (15).

The full line-up can be found here. Passes and tickets are now available at FEST.AFI.com.

About the American Film Institute (AFI)

Established in 1967, the American Film Institute is the nation’s non-profit organization dedicated to educating and inspiring artists and audiences through initiatives that champion the past, present and future of the moving image. AFI’s pioneering programs include filmmaker training at the AFI Conservatory; year-round exhibition at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center and at AFI Festivals across the nation; workshops aimed at increasing diversity in the storytelling community; honoring today’s masters through the AFI Life Achievement Award and AFI AWARDS; and scholarly efforts such as the AFI Catalog of Feature Films that uphold film history for future generations. Read about all of these programs and more at AFI.com and follow us on social media at Facebook.com/AmericanFilmInstitute, youtube.com/AFI, twitter.com/American Film and Instagram.com/AmericanFilmInstitute.

About AFI FEST presented by Audi

Now in its 34th year, AFI FEST presented by Audi is a world-class event, showcasing the best films from across the globe. With an innovative slate of programming, the eight-day festival historically presents screenings, panels and conversations, featuring both master filmmakers and new voices to enthusiastic audiences in Los Angeles. This year’s edition takes place online October 15-22, 2020, and is a diverse program of cinematic excellence that drives progress in filmmaking and film viewing. The festival includes Special Presentations consisting of appointment viewings of high-profile films with live virtual Q&As featuring the films’ cast and crew and a robust lineup of fiction and nonfiction features and shorts presented in established AFI FEST sections. Additional information

about AFI FEST is available at FEST.AFI.com. Connect with AFI FEST at Facebook.com/AFIFEST, Twitter.com/AFIFEST, Instagram/AmericanFilmInstitute and YouTube.com/AFI.

About Audi of America

Audi of America, Inc. and its U.S. dealers offer a full line of German-engineered luxury vehicles. AUDI AG is among the most successful luxury automotive brands, delivering about 1.845 million vehicles globally in 2019. In the U.S., Audi of America sold just over 224,000 vehicles in 2019 and launched the brand’s first fully electric vehicle, the Audi e-tron – one of four fully electric models coming to the U.S. market in the next two years. Globally, the brand aims to be CO2 neutral by 2050. Visit audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com for more information regarding Audi vehicles and business topics.

(Source: AFI Press Release)