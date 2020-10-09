AFI FEST 2020 PRESENTED BY AUDI ADDS CENTERPIECE DRIVE-IN SCREENING TO LINE-UP

Advertisements

Posted by Larry Gleeson

REGINA KING’S

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…

TO SCREEN MONDAY, OCTOBER 19 AT THE ROSE BOWL

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — October 9, 2020, Los Angeles, CA — Today, the American Film Institute (AFI) announced that the 34th edition of AFI FEST 2020 presented by Audi has added a Centerpiece Drive-in screening to this year’s festival line-up. The Amazon Original film ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI… will screen at the Rose Bowl on Monday, October 19. Directed by Academy Award® winner Regina King, the film takes place over one night with icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown examining the civil rights movement. Written by Olivier-nominated Kemp Powers, based on his 2013 stage play, ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI… is produced by Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, and Jody Klein, and King and Powers are executive producers. The film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, and Leslie Odom Jr.

“Regina King’s directorial debut is a knock-out,” said Michael Lumpkin, Director of AFI Festivals. “And AFI is proud to celebrate her boundless talents in a setting larger than life.”

About the film

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavyweight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI… is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate. Amazon Studios will release ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI… in select U.S. theaters on December 25, 2020, and launching globally on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021.

AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

AFI FEST 2020 will take place online October 15-22, 2020, and will open with the World Premiere of I’M YOUR WOMAN (DIR Julia Hart) and close with the World Premiere of MY PSYCHEDELIC LOVE STORY (DIR Errol Morris). The rest of the line-up can be found here.

Audi returns for the 17th year as the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of AFI FEST, enabling the festival to host the very best of world cinema. Audi and their visionary support reflect a continuing commitment to create opportunities for equality in film and television. Audi also supports AFI through the Audi Fellowship for Women, a full-tuition scholarship created in 2017 to support promising female directors entering the AFI Conservatory. This Fellowship is part of the Audi commitment to drive progress and a landmark investment in the future of the storytelling community.

Audi is the exclusive presenting sponsor of AFI FEST 2020. Additional top sponsors include AT&T and APPLE.

The full festival lineup and schedule will be unveiled in October. Passes will be available at FEST.AFI.com on September 28. Individual tickets will be available for purchase for AFI members and for the general public on October 7.

About the American Film Institute (AFI)

Established in 1967, the American Film Institute is the nation’s non-profit organization dedicated to educating and inspiring artists and audiences through initiatives that champion the past, present and future of the moving image. AFI’s pioneering programs include filmmaker training at the AFI Conservatory; year-round exhibition at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center and at AFI Festivals across the nation; workshops aimed at increasing diversity in the storytelling community; honoring today’s masters through the AFI Life Achievement Award and AFI AWARDS; and scholarly efforts such as the AFI Catalog of Feature Films that uphold film history for future generations. Read about all of these programs and more at AFI.com and follow us on social media at Facebook.com/AmericanFilmInstitute, youtube.com/AFI, twitter.com/American Film and Instagram.com/AmericanFilmInstitute.

About AFI FEST presented by Audi

Now in its 34th year, AFI FEST presented by Audi is a world-class event, showcasing the best films from across the globe. With an innovative slate of programming, the eight-day festival historically presents screenings, panels and conversations, featuring both master filmmakers and new voices to enthusiastic audiences in Los Angeles. This year’s edition takes place online October 15-22, 2020, and is a diverse program of cinematic excellence that drives progress in filmmaking and film viewing. The festival includes Special Presentations consisting of appointment viewings of high-profile films with live virtual Q&As featuring the films’ cast and crew and a robust lineup of fiction and nonfiction features and shorts presented in established AFI FEST sections. Additional information about AFI FEST is available at FEST.AFI.com. Connect with AFI FEST at Facebook.com/AFIFEST, Twitter.com/AFIFEST, Instagram/AmericanFilmInstitute and YouTube.com/AFI.

About Audi of America

Audi of America, Inc. and its U.S. dealers offer a full line of German-engineered luxury vehicles. AUDI AG is among the most successful luxury automotive brands, delivering about 1.845 million vehicles globally in 2019. In the U.S., Audi of America sold just over 224,000 vehicles in 2019 and launched the brand’s first fully electric vehicle, the Audi e-tron – one of four fully electric models coming to the U.S. market in the next two years. Globally, the brand aims to be CO2 neutral by 2050. Visit audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com for more information regarding Audi vehicles and business topics.

*Featured photo by Patti Perrit

((Source: AFI Press Release)

