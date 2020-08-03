Advertisements

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Official film production protocols and safety guidelines relating to COVID-19 are being released by countries, states, and organizations. Testing and access to testing remain an obstacle to productions globally. Currently, over two-hundred US productions remain mired in a postponed status.

I’m listing the United States COVID-19 Film Production Guidelines for the United States as well as information about financial assistance, unemployment options, guild and union resources.

I begin with Los Angeles County at the top because I live in close proximity and attend the American Film Market based in Santa Monica, Calif., regularly. We are in this together. Please let me know if you have any questions and I look forward to seeing you at the movies!

(Sourced from American Film Market and IMDb)