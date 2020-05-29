Katie Holmes Announces Today’s AFI Movie Club Selection Inspiring Film Starring Julia Roberts

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Katie Holmes Announces Today’s Inspiring Film Starring Julia Roberts

Erin Brockovich was named one of the Top 10 films of 2000 by the American Film Institute. The film’s crusading protagonist ranks #31 on AFI’s 100 Years…100 Heroes and Villains list, and the film also appears at #73 on AFI’s list of the most inspiring films.

Interesting Facts

The real Erin Brockovich hoped someone funny like Goldie Hawn would play her in a biopic of her life.

The real Erin Brockovich and Ed Masry appear very briefly in the film in a restaurant scene. She plays a waitress and he is a customer in a booth adjacent to Julia Roberts.

The film earned five Academy Award® nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor. Julia Roberts won the Academy Award® for her performance in the film.

ERIN BROCKOVICH was the last of Steven Soderbergh’s films to be shot by a cinematographer other than himself. Soderbergh now shoots all his films and TV productions under the pseudonym Peter Andrews.

Some residents of Hinkley who were involved in the actual case appeared in the movie in secondary roles and as extras.

Julia Roberts was paid $20 million for the role of Erin Brockovich, becoming the first actress in film history to receive that amount.

Watch an exclusive clip from the AFI Archive in which the real-life Erin Brockovich discusses the film.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS

The movie doesn’t end at the credits. Engage with your family, friends and others like you who love the movies. Check out the AFI Movie Club Discussion Questions for this movie and post your responses in the comment section!

-What struggles did the character of Erin Brockovich have with balancing her family and career? How is she treated as a single mother by society?

-What is it about the case of Hinkley vs. PG&E that made Erin connect with it so strongly?

-How do preconceived notions about the protagonist’s appearance and attitude affect the way in which she is treated over the course of the film?

-What does the film have to say about corporate responsibility and about the influence of an unconventional outsider like Erin Brockovich to bring them to justice?

-What do you think of the biopic genre, and why is cinema such a powerful medium to tell real-life stories? Which biopic resonates with you the most?

-What are your favorite movies directed by Steven Soderbergh? And your favorite films starring Julia Roberts?

-How would you rate ERIN BROCKOVICH?

About AFI Movie Club

I hope the AFI Movie Club brings some inspiration and entertainment during this uncertain time. AFI has created a global, virtual gathering of those who love the movies where each day’s film – announced by a special guest – is accompanied by fun facts, family-friendly discussion points and material from the AFI Archive to bring the viewing experience to life. As a non-profit, AFI Movie Club is a member-powered organization, dependent upon the support of its movie fans. To support AFI Movie Club please consider becoming a member or donating.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation’s spirits by bringing artists and audiences together – even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing the Movie of the Day. Audiences can “gather” at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.

(Source: AFI News Release)

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...