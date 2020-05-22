Mountainfilm FILM REVIEW: Fire On The Mountain (Chris Benchetler and Tyler J. Hamlet, 2020):USA

Posted by Larry Gleeson

I remember the day I rode with my friends, Wally Weilmuenster and Dan Nester, to go swimming at Bone’s Lake jamming to the Grateful Dead’s “Fire On The Mountain.” The world was ours and it seemed limitless. So naturally as I perused the Mountainfilm shorts programs, I made a mental note when I saw Fire On The Mountain, directed by Chris Benchetler and Tyler J. Hamlet, inside Adrenaline shorts. Being 11:30 PM, an adrenaline lineup with 13 offerings might not be an ideal choice for most of us. For me, however, it proved to be an optimal experience.

As I’m a meticulous note-taker, I was scribing when Fire On The Mountain hit my tv screen. I noted the coloration and then the unthinkable happened – the film was set to the music of the Grateful Dead. I didn’t have the pleasure of seeing the Dead perform live. I’ve been tuning into Dead and Company shows every Saturday on Facebook via Mugs.tv for the last ten weeks. And, I did have the good fortune to see Further at the Santa Barbara Bowl several years ago. I remember that night vividly as I sat in my seat looking around as it was my first SB Bowl experience. As I looked around, I noticed a figure that I’d been watching since I began playing organized basketball in the St. Louis Metro-East way back in 1973. It was none other than Bill Walton – the same Bill Walton who connected on 21 out of 22 field-goal attempts at the old St. Louis Arena during the 1973 NCAA Championship Men’s basketball game.

I know you’re wondering what does Bill Walton has to do with Fire On The Mountain. I can tell you one thing for certain Father Time is not playing any tricks. I was listening to film’s poetically rhythmic voice-over-narration while thoroughly enmeshed in the film’s visuals when I became aware of thought – that narrator sounds a lot like Bill Walton. Then, I became aware of another thought – it’s just somebody that sounds like Bill Walton – but who in the world sounds like Bill Walton. Walton not only provided an enlightening narration Fire On The Mountain, but he also is credited in the film’s collaborative writing.

Fire On The Mountain is inspired by the improvisational jam music of the Grateful Dead and features seven of their songs including “Brown Eyed Woman,” “The Other One,” “New Speedway Boogie,” “Dark Star,” “Playing In The Band,” “Fire On The Mountain,” and “Ripple.” In addition, the cinematography, costuming, and the tone was magically Dead inspired. Part dreamscape and part action film, Fire On The Mountain, also illuminates rad surfing and snowboarding talents and weaves the light and “all the feels” into an inescapable whole.

Fire On The Mountain from Teton Gravity Research has a psychedelic dynamic with trippy visuals and the non-diegetic Grateful Dead musical sounds while it also showcases a newly spot-on creation of a Dead-like mural. The action talent performs acrobatic sequences to a T opening up the realm of possibilities. Appreciatively, I sat uplifted and somewhat mesmerized, the film closed with the film’s group of talented actors around a bonfire appreciating their world and the freedom to live and experience their form of truth in unspoken ways. Inspired and ready for bed, I started the last short of the program, Wingsuiter Flies Through Narrow Hole. I watched a flying man free fall through some sort of netting. It repeated itself then cut to black. A one-minute short of a man blasting through time and space and through a metaphorical Native American dream catcher. Only in America. Only at Mountainfilm. Highly recommended.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...