Starting now. Mountainfilm. Put your seatbelt on!

2020 Mountainfilm Intro by Stephen Burns. I’m putting my seatbelt on!

As you’d expect from a film festival with a penchant to inspire audiences to create a better world, Mountainfilm, a documentary film festival that showcases nonfiction stories about environmental, cultural, climbing, political, and social justice issues that matter, has gone virtual in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Mountainfilm edition is featuring over 100 on-demand films and presentations over that viewers can watch at their leisure from the comfort of home in an extended, 10-day festival. To experience Mountainfilm at home, all you really need is a pass and an adventurous heart.

This year’s Guest Director is Academy Award-winning filmmaker Louie Psihoyos, (The Cove (Mountainfilm 2009). His most recent film The Game Changers (Mountainfilm 2018) examines the health benefits of plant-based diets, particularly on elite athletes.

Listen as Psihoyos shares what makes Mountainfilm his “go-to” festival year after year.

Until next time, I look forward to seeing you at the movies!

