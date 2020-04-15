CHARLIE DAY AND MARY ELIZABETH ELLIS ANNOUNCE NINE TO FIVE #AFIMovieClub

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis announce today’s AFI Movie Club selection: NINE TO FIVE. The film appears on AFI’s 100 YEARS…100 LAUGHS list, and Dolly Parton’s anthem “9 to 5” is on AFI’s list of greatest songs! And Jane Fonda, one of the stars of the film, was the recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2014!

INTERSTING FACTS: NINE TO FIVE was the second biggest hit of 1980 – after THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK. View this exclusive AFI Archive video of Jane Fonda talking about how she brought NINE TO FIVE to the big screen.

Jane Fonda was inspired by Karen Nussbaum, the founder of Nine to Five – an association of women office workers – to develop a film about secretaries. Screenwriter Patricia Resnick conducted research for the film by posing as a secretary at Fox Studios’ insurance company.

Lily Tomlin originally turned down the role of Violet Newstead because she was coming off of a seven-month shoot for THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING WOMAN, but her wife Jane Wagner convinced her to change her mind.

NINE TO FIVE marked the theatrical film debut of actress and singer Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton’s sister Rachel took over the role of Doralee Rhodes when they made NINE TO FIVE into a TV series. The series also featured screen legend Rita Moreno!

Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” was nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Original Song.

The movie doesn’t end at the credits: Family-friendly Discussion Questions

-What moment in NINE TO FIVE made you laugh the hardest?

-Which secretary – Violet, Judy or Doralee – do you most identify with?

-What do you think of the theme song written by Dolly Parton? What other songs by Dolly Parton do you like?

-What are some other films starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda that are your favorites?

-Does the film still resonate today, and, if so, why?

-How would you rate NINE TO FIVE?

I hope the AFI Movie Club brings some inspiration and entertainment during this uncertain time when we are reminded “There’s no place like home.” AFI has created a global, virtual gathering of those who love the movies where each day’s film – announced by a special guest – is accompanied by fun facts, family-friendly discussion points and material from the AFI Archive to bring the viewing experience to life. As a non-profit, AFI Movie Club is a member-powered organization, dependent upon the support of its movie fans. To support AFI Movie Club please consider becoming a member or donating.

About AFI Movie Club

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation’s spirits by bringing artists and audiences together – even while we are apart. AFI will shine a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can “gather” at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience. Audiences can continue the conversation online using the hashtag #AFIMovieClub. Learn more at AFI.com and follow us on social media at Facebook.com/ AmericanFilmInstitute, youtube.com/AFI, twitter.com/AmericanFilm, and Instagram.com/ AmericanFilmInstitute.

