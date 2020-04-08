CYNTHIA ERIVO Announces THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA – AFI Movie Club

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 – Cynthia Erivo announces today’s AFI Movie Club selection: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA. The film was honored with an AFI AWARD in 2006 – recognizing it as one of the most outstanding and culturally significant movies of the year – and stars 2004 AFI Life Achievement Award recipient Meryl Streep!

Interesting Facts

All the costumes for THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA came from major designers. Meryl Streep donated her designer costumes to charity after filming was complete.

The movie is based on a novel written by Lauren Weisberger. She had previously been Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour’s assistant!

“The Devil Wears Prada” was on the New York Times Best Seller list for over 30 weeks in 2003 and 2004. The novel returned to the paperback Best Seller list after the film’s release.

Meryl Streep’s Oscar®-nominated performance was partially inspired by Clint Eastwood and Mike Nichols. Her character’s look was inspired by supermodel Carmen Dell’Orefice and politician Christine Lagarde.

Stanley Tucci was on set and filming within 72 hours of accepting the role of Nigel.

I hope the AFI Movie Club brings some inspiration and entertainment during this uncertain time when we are reminded “There’s no place like home.” AFI has created a global, virtual gathering of those who love the movies where each day’s film – announced by a special guest – is accompanied by fun facts, family-friendly discussion points and material from the AFI Archive to bring the viewing experience to life. As a non-profit, AFI Movie Club is a member-powered organization, dependent upon the support of its movie fans. To support AFI Movie Club please consider becoming a member or donating.

About AFI Movie Club

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation’s spirits by bringing artists and audiences together – even while we are apart. AFI will shine a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can “gather” at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience. Audiences can continue the conversation online using the hashtag #AFIMovieClub. Learn more at AFI.com and follow us on social media at Facebook.com/ AmericanFilmInstitute, youtube.com/AFI, twitter.com/AmericanFilm, and Instagram.com/ AmericanFilmInstitute.

