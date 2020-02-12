Gravitas Features sets March 20 release date for Amber McGinnis’ award-winning dark comedy INTERNATIONAL FALLS

Posted by Larry Gleeson

NEW YORK, NY (February 12, 2020) – Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, announced today the theatrical and VOD release date of Friday, March 20 for Amber McGinnis’ award-winning film INTERNATIONAL FALLS. The dark comedy will wrap up a successful year-long film festival run with appearances in a trio of film festivals around the country, and in France at the 42nd International Women’s Film Festival.

The feature film directorial debut by McGinnis, INTERNATIONAL FALLS features a lineup of notable comedian/actors and familiar faces including Rachel Harris (Lucifer, Suits), Rob Huebel (Children’s Hospital, Transparent), Kevin Nealon (Man with a Plan, Weeds), Mindy Sterling (The Goldbergs, the AUSTIN POWERS films), Erik Griffin (Workahlics, I’m Dying Up Here), and Matthew Glave (THE WEDDING SINGER, ARGO). The film was written by Thomas Ward, and produced by Nicholas Dunlevy and McGinnis.

INTERNATIONAL FALLS is a dark comedy about Dee (Rachael Harris), a woman stuck in a small, snowbound border town in northern Minnesota who harbors a secret dream of a career in stand-up. When she forms a friendship with Tim (Rob Huebel), a burned-out touring comedian, these two lost souls are forced to face the harsh but funny truths of their lives.

The film has been an official selection at 22 film festivals across the country, and has won multiple awards, including the Grand Jury Prize at 5 different festivals. The film festivals giving the film their highest honor, include the Ashland Independent Film Festival, the Naples International Film Festival, the New York No Limits Film Series, the Seattle International Film Festival, and the Tallgrass International Film Festival in Wichita.

“What audiences will most like about INTERNATIONAL FALLS is undoubtedly its human elements: the characters, the emotions, and the humor are all realistic and relatable, making for an easy to fall in love with feature,” said Brett Rogalsky, Acquisitions Coordinator at Gravitas Ventures.

INTERNATIONAL FALLS will continue its impressive film festival tour leading up to its release with appearances at; Dallas’ Best of Fests on February 29 which includes top films from 2019 festival programming in Dallas and North Texas film festivals’ programming form 2019; the Destiny City Film Festival in Takoma, Washington on March 14, and the Fargo Film Festival on March 21, the day after the film opens across the country and on VOD.

About Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, is a leading all rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in North America – over one billion homes worldwide. Recent releases include Armstrong, directed by David Fairhead; Above the Shadows staring Olivia Thirlby, Megan Fox and Jim Gaffigan; The River and the Wall, directed by Ben Masters; Score: A Film Music Documentary; California Typewriter; Legion of Brothers; Katie Holmes’ feature directorial debut; All We Had, Colin Hanks’ All Things Must Pass; and Being Evel from Academy Award winning director Daniel Junge and producer Johnny Knoxville.

For more information, please visit gravitasventures.com, and follow @GravitasVOD on Twitter and @gravitasventures on Instagram.

About Red Arrow Studios

Red Arrow Studios is one of the world’s leading creators and distributors of entertainment content. Red Arrow Studios is comprised of 20 production companies in seven territories, including 10 companies based in the United States; world-leading multi-platform digital network Studio71, based in six countries; and global film and TV distributors Red Arrow Studios International and Gravitas Ventures.

The group’s significant output includes scripted, non-scripted and formatted content and IP, from TV and film to short-form and branded content, made for an array of global networks and platforms.

Red Arrow Studios is part of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, one of Europe’s leading media groups. For more information, please visit: https://redarrowstudios.com/

