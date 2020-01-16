SBIFF OPENING NIGHT FILM Presented by UGG® US Premiere of “A Bump Along The Way”

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

8:00pm

Arlington Theatre

Santa Barbara, CA

AND

OPENING NIGHT GALA

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Following the Opening Night Film

10:00PM

Paseo Nuevo

Santa Barbara, CA

SBIFF 2020 will start with the Opening Night Film, presented by UGG​®​, tonight Wednesday, January 15, at the historic Arlington Theatre with the U.S. Premiere of ​A BUMP ALONG THE WAY​ directed by ShellyLove and starring Bronagh Gallagher, Lola Petticrew, Mary Moulds, Dan Gordon and Brendan Farrell.

A BUMP ALONG THE WAY​ is female-led, feel-good, comedy-drama set in Derry, Northern Ireland, about a middle-aged woman whose unexpected pregnancy after a one-night stand acts as the catalyst for her to finally take control of her life and become the role model her teenage daughter needs and craves.

Following the film, the Opening Night Gala will take place in the beautiful outdoor Paseo Nuevo Shops and Restaurants in downtown Santa Barbara. It will feature entertainment, food, libations, and celebrate the start of SBIFF.

(Source: SBIFF News Release)

