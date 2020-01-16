SBIFF OPENING NIGHT FILM Presented by UGG® US Premiere of “A Bump Along The Way”

Posted by Larry Gleeson
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
8:00pm
Arlington Theatre
Santa Barbara, CA
AND
OPENING NIGHT GALA
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Following the Opening Night Film
10:00PM
Paseo Nuevo
Santa Barbara, CA
SBIFF 2020 will start with the Opening Night Film, presented by UGG®, tonight Wednesday, January 15, at the historic Arlington Theatre with the U.S. Premiere of A BUMP ALONG THE WAY directed by ShellyLove and starring Bronagh Gallagher, Lola Petticrew, Mary Moulds, Dan Gordon and Brendan Farrell.
A BUMP ALONG THE WAY is female-led, feel-good, comedy-drama set in Derry, Northern Ireland, about a middle-aged woman whose unexpected pregnancy after a one-night stand acts as the catalyst for her to finally take control of her life and become the role model her teenage daughter needs and craves.
Following the film, the Opening Night Gala will take place in the beautiful outdoor Paseo Nuevo Shops and Restaurants in downtown Santa Barbara. It will feature entertainment, food, libations, and celebrate the start of SBIFF.
(Source: SBIFF News Release)