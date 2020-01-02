Casting Society of America announces the film nominees for the 35th Artios Awards

Posted by Larry Gleeson

Ceremonies to be held January 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, New York City, and London

Los Angeles, CA – January 2, 2020 – Casting Society of America (CSA) today announces the film nominees for the 35th Artios Awards, which honor the contribution of Casting Directors to film, television and theatre. The winners will be revealed on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in ceremonies in Los Angeles, New York City, and London. Ron Funches will serve as host for the Los Angeles event, with Michelle Buteau hosting the New York ceremony.

“The art of casting for film continued to shine this year, as represented in this noteworthy list of projects. Joining our television and theatre nominees, these talented Casting Directors exemplify the range of skills and expertise throughout our craft,” said Russell Boast, President, CSA. “The 35th Artios Awards will put a spotlight on the year’s outstanding contributions from our members as we collectively build on this year’s achievements for an even stronger future.”

CSA previously announced the television and theatre nominees and this year’s honorees including Academy Award® winner and advocate Geena Davis, who will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, and Emmy®, Grammy®, and Tony® Award winner Audra McDonald, who will be honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award.

Among the Casting Directors being recognized are Deborah Aquila, a three-time Artios Award winner for her work on La La Land, My Week with Marilyn and Red, who will receive The Hoyt Bowers Award, and Andy Pryor, an Emmy nominee and stalwart in the British casting community for his work on projects including Stan & Ollie, Dr. Who, Cold Feet and Call the Midwife, who will be honored with the Excellence in Casting Award at the London ceremony.

The film nominees for the 35th Artios Awards are:

Animation

Abominable – Christi Soper Hilt

Frozen 2 – Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)

The Lion King – Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Christi Soper Hilt

Toy Story 4 – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

Big Budget – Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name – Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu

Hustlers – Gayle Keller

Knives Out – Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Brett Howe (Associate)

Rocketman – Reginald Poerscot-Edgerton

Uncut Gems – Francine Maisler

Big Budget – Drama

1917 – Nina Gold

The Irishman – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)

Joker – Shayna Markowitz

Little Women – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Douglas Aibel (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting)

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Victoria Thomas

Studio or Independent – Comedy

Brittany Runs A Marathon – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

The Dead Don’t Die – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)

The Farewell – Leslie Woo

Jojo Rabbit – Des Hamilton

Late Night – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Kimberly Ostroy (Associate)

Poms – Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Studio or Independent – Drama

Harriet – Kim Coleman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Anne Chapman (Location Casting), Meghan Apostoles (Associate)

Honey Boy – Chelsea Ellis Bloch, John Papsidera

Judy – Fiona Weir, Alice Searby

Marriage Story – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)

Waves – Avy Kaufman, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)



Low Budget – Comedy or Drama

Clemency – Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate)

Diane – Jodi Angstreich

The Last Black Man in San Francisco – Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting)

Skin – Jodi Angstreich, Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

Them That Follow – John McAlary, Orly Sitowitz

Micro-Budget – Comedy or Drama

Low Tide – Susan Shopmaker, Lois Drabkin

Mickey and the Bear – Avy Kaufman

Skin in the Game – Matthew Lessall

The True Don Quixote – Stephanie Holbrook, Ryan Glorioso (Location Casting), Justin Coulter (Associate)

The Wind – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

The Zeitgeist Award

Avengers: EndGame – Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

It Chapter 2 – Rich Delia, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Coco Kleppinger (Associate)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young (Associate)

First held in 1985, the Artios Awards honor Casting Directors in more than 20 different categories encompassing film, television, and theatre. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members in good standing of the Casting Society of America. Key dates are below and nominations and additional information will be announced in the coming months.

35th Artios Awards Timeline

January 2, 2020 Open final ballot – Features January 16, 2020 Close final ballot – Features January 30, 2020 35th ARTIOS AWARDS

ABOUT CASTING SOCIETY OF AMERICA

Casting Society of America (CSA) was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. CSA currently boasts close to 1000 members. CSA casting directors and associate casting directors work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa. CSA is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals while promoting the image of casting directors and associate casting directors worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information. For more information on the Casting Society of America, please visit CastingSociety.com

(Source: News release from Shari Mesulam, The Mesulam Group)

