The Blackhouse Foundation Returning to Sundance Film Festival in 2020

(Los Angeles, California, December 18, 2019) – Celebrating thirteen years of engaging and elevated programming since 2007, The Blackhouse Foundation once again returns to the 2020 Sundance Film Festival (January 24-January 27 in Park City, UT), as announced this morning by The Hollywood Reporter. This year, The Blackhouse Foundation welcomes Facebook as the Presenting Sponsor and Strayer University and Warner Media as Premier Sponsors.

Facebook is thrilled to be returning for the third year in a row with their SEEN (IG@seen) program supporting underrepresented voices in film. They will be on the ground at The Blackhouse workshopping with and creating content to promote black filmmakers and their stories at the festival.

The Blackhouse Foundation also returns to the Filmmaker Lodge with another slate of its history-making programs. In past years, featured guests have included Harry Belafonte, Ice-T, genre-shaping black women in film, and some of the leading minds behind television and film’s most significant projects.

The Blackhouse Foundation co-founder Brickson Diamond says,

“Our work at Sundance represents the pinnacle of what Blackhouse does. The line-up is more diverse than ever. We count 55 films, episodic, VR and live performance projects with black directors, subject matter and/or cast included in the 2020 Sundance Film Festival programming. This represents yet another record and a beautiful trajectory from the seven programmed black films that accompanied our first year at Sundance in 2007. We couldn’t be more excited about or proud of our community and the Sundance team. Our incredible sponsors and brilliant constituents are going to be busy teaching, learning, sharing and elevating all of this #blackexcellence come January.”

Leading up to the festival, The Blackhouse Foundation will reveal a stacked slate of panels, activations, discussions, events, and community gatherings in the coming weeks. As always, expect surprise guests and full cultural immersion.

Additional sponsors include OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, BET Networks, CAA, and more. The Blackhouse Foundation stands out as a bastion for the most influential and impactful Black writers, directors, producers, crew, actors, and actresses throughout film, television, digital media, and beyond. It continues to elevate such talent into the spotlight on a global scale via engagements at Sundance.

ABOUT THE BLACKHOUSE FOUNDATION:

The Blackhouse Foundation works to expand opportunities for Black content creators by providing pathways to opportunities within film, television, digital and emerging platforms. Blackhouse provides opportunities for minority creatives to learn about the financial, production, marketing and distribution resources that will raise the profile of their content, while also providing participants with a nucleus for continuing support, community, and education.

(Source: Purple Press Agency News Release)

