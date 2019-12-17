JENNIFER LOPEZ TO RECEIVE SPOTLIGHT AWARD AT 31st ANNUAL PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL FILM AWARDS GALA

Posted by Larry Gleeson

The 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) will present Jennifer Lopez with the Spotlight Award, Actress for Hustlers at its annual Film Awards Gala. The event, presented by American Express, sponsored by AT&T and Entertainment Tonight and hosted by Mary Hart, is scheduled for Thursday, January 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs January 2-13, 2020.

“Jennifer Lopez is a star in every sense of the word, and you will experience this in her latest film Hustlers. Starting with her show-stopping entrance Jennifer brings to life the character of Ramona, an exotic dancer, who leads a group of dancer friends to steal money from their clients,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “For this full-force yet grounded performance, deserving of awards consideration, we are thrilled to present Jennifer Lopez with this year’s Spotlight Award.”

Past recipients of the Spotlight Award, Actress include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney, Rooney Mara and Julia Roberts. All recipients received Academy Award ® nominations in the year they were honored, with Janney receiving an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Lopez joins this year’s previously announced honorees Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger.

From STXfilms, Hustlers has taken in more than $150 million worldwide at the box office to date and follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film is inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled “The Hustlers at Scores” written by Jessica Pressler. The film stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Mercedes Ruehl, Cardi B, Madeline Brewer, Trace Lysette, Mette Towley and is written and directed by Lorene Scafaria.

Jennifer Lopez is an actor, singer, film and television producer, fashion designer, New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and humanitarian. Lopez made her feature film debut in the highly acclaimed 1995 drama Mi Familia, which garnered her an Independent Spirit Award nomination. She followed that performance with her portrayal of the Latin music sensation in Selena, which earned her widespread acclaim including a Golden Globe Nomination and an ALMA Award. Her film credits include Second Act, Maid in Manhattan, Monster in Law, Anaconda, The Cell, Antz, The Boy Next Door, Shall We Dance, Enough, Out of Sight, Angel Eyes, Parker, An Unfinished Life, Money Train, Jack, Lila and Eve, Blood and Wine, and El Cantante. Her TV credits include American Idol, Shades of Blue, World of Dance and Griselda for HBO. Her Nuyorican Productions has produced The Boy Next Door, HBO’s Dance Again, and TNT’s recent special, Neighborhood Sessions with Jennifer Lopez, Shades of Blue, The Fosters” the bilingual Latin-America talent-show Q VIVA! and House of Joy and A Step Away for the NUVO network, the English-language cable channel for which Jennifer is the Chief Creative Officer.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) is one of the largest film festivals in North America, welcoming 136,000 attendees last year for its lineup of new and celebrated international features and documentaries. The Festival is also known for its annual Film Awards Gala, a glamorous, black-tie event attended by 2,500, presented this year by American Express and sponsored by AT&T and Entertainment Tonight. The Film Awards Gala honors the year’s best achievements in cinema in front of and behind the camera. The celebrated list of talents who have been honored in recent years includes Javier Bardem, Cate Blanchett, Mary J. Blige, Sandra Bullock, Jessica Chastain, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Clint Eastwood, Gal Gadot, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Rami Malek, Matthew McConaughey, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Brad Pitt, Eddie Redmayne, Julia Roberts, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Charlize Theron, and Reese Witherspoon. Call 760-969-7533 for Gala tickets or tables, 760-778-8979 or 800-898-7256 for the Film Festival information or visit www.psfilmfest.org.

