Film Fans Brave Box Office Disruption As NO SAFE SPACES Crosses Million-Dollar Mark To Become #1 Political Documentary Of 2019

Adam Carolla/Dennis Prager Docudrama Continues Solid Run At The Box Office; Police Called As Masked Men Disrupt CA Screening

DECEMBER 15, 2019 (Los Angeles, CA) – A week after expanding to just 200 screens in more than 30 markets, the free speech docudrama No Safe Spaces crossed the million-dollar. Starring podcast king Adam Carolla and radio talk show host Dennis Prager, No Safe Spaces took in an additional $107k this weekend bringing its total box office take to just over $1 million.

That box office success came despite a widely reported incident in which fans in California were subjected to two masked men who ran into a theater carrying duffel bags, prompting some fans to flee the theater. One fan, Vanessa Fields, contacted the filmmakers to let them know what had happened and was given four tickets for a subsequent screening which she attended with her family. She later shared her story on Prager’s radio program.

“We knew it would take courage to make the film, but I never imagined it would take courage to watch it,” noted Prager. “Vanessa didn’t know who or what she was facing that day in the theater, so she did what a Mom does: protect her family. But a few days later she went right back into the same theater and lived the message of the movie: Don’t let the bullies intimidate you. I was honored to meet her in person. I hope millions of Americans will follow her lead and go to a theater to watch our film.”

In NO SAFE SPACES, Carolla and Prager travel the country, talking to experts and advocates on the left and right, tour college campuses, and examine their own upbringings to try to understand what is happening in America today and what free speech in this country should look (and sound) like.

The film has earned high praise from various quarters with the Chicago Tribune describing it as “profoundly important,” while LA Weekly noted its “pressing social relevancy,” and Variety praised the film for its “engrossing multimedia verve.” It has also earned a fan score of 98% at Rotten Tomatoes.

